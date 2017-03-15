Gunman who opened fire in bank shot dead by security guard

To the I dex of other news type, the bank shootout in Rockford, Illinois. Surveillance video of the debt. The gunman opening fire. Security guard on the right, shooting back and killing the gunman. Investigators are saying the guard's actions were justified. He was limpged to robberies in two other bangs and a jewelry store. Seen on surveillance driving the victim's car while she was locked in the trupg. He allegedly tried to use her atm card at the gas station. She is seen jumping out as he drives away. They have recovered her car, and they are searching for the suspect tonight. And the midair scare tonight, involving headphones that ignited. The passenger's head was burned. She says she was wearing them during a trip to Australia. She threw hem on T floor as they sparked. Authorities believe the batteries caught fire. They didn't reveal the brand of the headphones or batteries.

