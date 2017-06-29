Transcript for Gunman goes on rampage at NYC hospital

I'm Tom llamas, in for David. The breaking news, the deadly shooting rampage inside of a hospital in New York City. The images still coming in. Police tactical teams swarming the scene. The gunman, opening fire, killing a female doctor. Wounding several people before taking his own life. Hospital employees and patients evacuating the building. Authorities identifying the gunman as a doctor who used to work there. Hiding an assault rifle under his lab coat. Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, this new York City hospital under siege, a gunman on a deadly rampage. Confirmed shots fired. Okay at the time, units, confirmed shots fired. Reporter: Police say Dr. Henry Bello, a former employee, smuggled a rifle into the hospital under a white lab coat, then opened fire. Multiple victims are shot at this location. Perp is armed with a rifle. Multiple victims shot. I saw a doctor run by with a gunshot wound to his hand. I don't remember which hand, and he was bleeding everywhere. And that was when the police came and basically the hospital was on lockdown, and I panicked and went to a room. Reporter: Patients and employees, scrambling to take cover. They called code silver. Patients told to go to their rooms and close the door. Reporter: One couple and their newborn, locking themselves in the bathroom of their room. The gunman killing one. Did you hear the gunshots? Four or five shots. Reporter: Dozens of officers, descending on the hospital, searching for the shooter. Trying to start a fire on the 16th floor. Reporter: The massive hospital evacuated. Nurses, patients, and visitors, coming out with their hands in the air. The shooter turning the gun on himself. Now, police are making sure nobody else gets hurt here. And tonight the heroes, the doctors here, refusing to evacuate, insisting on staying behind, treating the wounded, and caring for critical patients. The gunman, walking around in the lab coat, and knowing the layout of the building. Reporter: That's right, he knew exactly where he was going. A doctor here tells me, they do have security at this hospital.

