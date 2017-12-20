Transcript for Gymnast McKayla Maroney who broke silence on sexual harassment settlement, now sues Larry Nassar

Next tonight here, the olympic star this evening, now suing usa gymnastics, accusing the organization of trying to silence her allegations of sex abuse with money. Mckayla Maroney claims she was repeatedly assaulted by Larry Nassar. She says she will be silent no more. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis tonight. Reporter: Tonight, olympic gold medalist Mckayla Maroney says usa gymnastics silenced her with a confidential settlement to keep her quiet about the sexual abuse she suffered by former team doctor, Larry Nassar. Maroney, who agreed to the settlement in late 2016, today filing a lawsuit against usa gymnastics and Michigan state university, where Nassar worked for decades. By insisting that as a condition of paying her money for therapy, and the suffering she has incurred that she has to keep Larry Nassar's secret, and she has to keep usa gymnastics secret and can never speak of this again and can never criticize them or she could be sued for $100,000 or more, is repugnant. Reporter: 21-year-old Maroney broke her silence on Twitter in October, saying Nassar abused her for years, starting when she was just 13. Nassar now in prison, after pleading guilty to child pornography and criminal sexual misconduct. He's being sued by more than 140 women. Maroney's suit argues the usoc and usa gymnastics concealed its knowledge of Nassar's sexual misconduct with niminor children. In 2015, when usa gymnastics admits they became aware that he had molested girls, they didn't call child protective services he was allowed to stay in the treatment room and treated dozens and dozens of little girls over the next year. And Linzie Janis with us in New York tonight. And usa gymnastics out late today with a response to the lawsuit? Reporter: That's right. They say it was Maroney's lawyer at the time that approached them about confidential mediation about the alleged abuse. As for the usoc, it denies any involvement in that agreement, and Michigan state university says it was not aware of any of Nassar's abuse until 2016. Linzie, thank you. When move on to other news, and there are developments

