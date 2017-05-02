Transcript for Harrowing Rescue of Hikers Who Slid 300 Feet Down a California Mountain

the deadly fall into an icy ravine in southern California. One hiker killed, four others hurt. Sliding 300 feet down the side of a frozen mountain. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: A treacherous rescue -- The victim's right here. Reporter: In the mountains near Los Angeles. Use caution. Ice in the area. Reporter: Four men and a woman, hiking at a 7,000-foot elevation Saturday, suddenly sliding 300 feet down the ice. Of this steep slope. One man, identified as 67-year-old Michael Yoo, killed. Three of the other hikers, badly hurt. Three severely injured, possibly unconscious. Reporter: Another hiker in the group, tracking down rescuers, who happened to be training just two miles away. Backup rushing in. Deputies lowering themselves to the mountainside. Carefully making their way down to the hikers. He was holding on to a tree and just staying there, waiting for help. Reporter: Securing them, one by one. The female in the helicopter was crying. She was very emotional. Reporter: Hoisting them up to helicopters, hovering above, and rushing them to a hospital. The rescuers tell me those hikers didn't have the proper equipment for icy conditions. They say tonight the survivors are recovering, including one who is being treated for a broken spine. Tom? Marci, thank you.

