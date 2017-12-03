Transcript for Health care bill makes for critical week at the White House

And next tonight, to politics, a critical week at the white house. President trump trying to sell his Obama care replacement. Fending off fears millions may lose coverage. And criticism from some in his own party. One senate Republican saying house colleagues shouldn't walk the plank on a bill that won't pass. And one more x-factor, the projection of how much the bill will cost, and how many it covers. That estimate could come as early as tomorrow. Here's David Wright. Reporter: Tonight, even as Republican leaders make the case for the new health plan -- This is historic, and significant. If we don't act, the system will collapse. Reporter: Some members of that party do not buy it. I believe it will have adverse consequences for mlt millions of Americans and it won't deliver on our promises. Reporter: Estimated 6 to 15 million people may lose their health care coverage. And the congressional budget office giving their review. I love the folks in the cbo, but sometimes we ask them to do things they're not capable of doing. Cbo will say not as many people will get coverage, because this is not a government mandate. Reporter: This bill drops the Obama mandate, requiring Americans to buy insurance or pay a penalty. A system designed to reduce everyone's premiums. Instead, it offers tax credits and other incentives designed to give consumers more choice. You get it if you want it. That's freedom. How many will lose coverage? I can't answer that question. It's up to people. Reporter: Outside analysts who have reviewed the Republican plan estimate 6 to 15 million people may lose their health care coverage. Some Republican critics worry this issue could end up costing them their majority. I would say to my friends in the house of representatives, with whom I serve, do not walk the plank for a bill that will not pass the senate, and have to face the consequences of that vote. Reporter: Also, lawmakers are waiting for answers tomorrow on president trump's unsubstantiated claim that president Obama bugged trump tower. Part of a greater investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 campaign. There's a lot of aspects of this whole relationship with Russia and Putin that requires further scrutiny. So far, I don't think the American people have gotten all the answers. And I think there are a lot more shoes to drop from this centipede. David, president trump's son also in the news after appearing at a GOP fund-raiser in Texas last night with the president's former rival, Ted Cruz. Reporter: Who would have thought? Don Jr. Is now in charge of the family business. Legally, he's not supposed to talk to his dad about that. Last night, he joked that Ted Cruz has more conversations with his father than he does. David, thank you.

