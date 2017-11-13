Transcript for Heavy rain and snow batter Pacific Northwest

Because it's never just a cough. To the index of other news. And two major weather systems, so, let's get right to ginger tonight. Reporter: Power already being knocked out in the pacific northwest. West Seattle reporting up to 63-mile-per-hour gusts. Portland could see up to 65-mile-per-hour gusts. In the high wind warning. That's storm one. Storm two is the one I want you to watch for the northeast this weekend. As college students and all of us really start thinking about travel. It's the rain/snow mix and where that line sets up that we'll be detailing as we get through this week. Ginger, thank you. The powerful house explosion in Indiana tonight. At least two neighboring houses damaged. The fire chief blaming a gas leak. No one was home.

