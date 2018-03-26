Transcript for Helicopter pilot tells investigators passenger's tether strap turned off fuel line

this evening to new reporting about the final moments before that helicopter crashed into the east river here in New York City. Five passengers lost their lives, as you'll remember. And tonight, what the pilot was trying to do as that helicopter began to sink. Here's ABC's senior transportation correspondent David Kerley tonight. Reporter: With no power, the pilot of this New York sightseeing helicopter tries to restart the engine, twice. Mayday, mayday, mayday. Reporter: This was a photo flight, doors off. Some passengers on tethers to allow movement. As the passenger next to the pilot leans to take a shot of his feet out the door, the chopper loses power. Ditching in the east river, the pilot moves to shut off the fuel line near the floor, but it's already shut off. The pilot telling NTSB inpestigators he saw the passenger's tether strap under the switch, which was pulled up into the off position. He turned the fuel back on and restarted the engine, but there wasn't enough time to get power. The way that they designed that emergency fuel shutoff should have never been so easy to access by somebody else other than the pilot. Reporter: Five passengers, who had been briefed on how to cut themselves out of their restraints, died. The pie lot says he tried to unbuckle the passenger in the front, but once he was fully submerged, he got out of the sinking helicopter. It was an off the shelf carbiner like this locking the passengers' tether. The pilot says he turned the screw, but could not unlock it. The FAA said since the tragedy, only quick release devices can be used in helicopters for sightseeing with the doors off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.