Transcript for Hero Army vet receives new kidney

Finally tonight, America strong. An army vet who spends his life helping people find himself in need. Here's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: An army veteran dedicating his life to serving his brothers. He was volunteers with vets on motorcycles who honor fallen comrades and run his campaign from home with his wife Debbie. So far, a modest start. The best way to eat an elephant is one spoon at a time. Reporter: Walker taking on that mission to help while he was in despite need of a new kidney. On Independence day he finally got the call. She said the kidney is four hours away, you need to get here. Reporter: He did. After a successful kidney transplant, Ernest walker was re-boron the fourth of July. I feel worthy. I feel, almost, like a whole man again. Reporter: His only regret, making his doc work the holiday. He was very apologetic about making me do this on the fourth of July. Reporter: Walker said six weeks for his recovery. Debbie, a register nurse, disagrees. I'm looking at nine. Yeah. Reporter: They are together on the gratitude to the donor who they will never know. But through walker will touch so many. I have a responsibility. Someone died for me to have this new lease on life. Reporter: Gloria Riviera, ABC news. Re-born on the fourth of July. We thank Gloria for that story. We thank you for watching. See you tomorrow night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.