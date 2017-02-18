Transcript for Heroic man rescues trapped driver seconds before car goes up in flames

met not by accident but rather in an accident. One saving the other man's life. Here's John donvan I'm on the freeway and the weather --S -- Reporter: Collision, the flames begin. Antonio Wainwright swings the door. Falling partway out, then realizing he's still pinned inside, a smashed ankle keeping him down. I'm just screaming in agonizing pain as I'm watching vehicles drive by and I'm thinking, I'm about to die. Reporter: But one of them stopped. As I got closer I could see the flames. Out of nowhere, I felt someone grab the back of my jacket and I heard it's going to be okay, buddy. Reporter: Seconds later the car was gone but not Antonio. He's still here, thanks to one man's reflexes. I'm going to be able to enjoy life and every moment that he's given him. I feel like it was a godsend to him. Reporter: Nice, since Antonio is about become a dad. Can he explain why he helped? No, but also yes. Just did it. I didn't really think about it. Just doing a good thing. I'd hope someone would do the same for me. Reporter: A story giving reason to hope exactly that. John donvan, ABC news. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. Have a good evening. Good night.

