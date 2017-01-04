Transcript for High carbon monoxide levels kill children at a hotel in Michigan

Next, to the deadly accident at a hotel in the midwest. Children passing out at the pool. Rushed to the hospital, unconscious. Officials say dangerously high carbon monoxide levels were seeping onto every floor throughout the building. ABC's Adrienne Bankert picks up the story. Reporter: Tonight, a frantic call for help. Toxic fumes inside this Michigan hotel, killing a 13-year-old boy and poisoning nearly a dozen others. I have a report of approximately six to seven children in the pool area, all unconscious. Reporter: Witnesses say kids were playing at this pool when they started to get sick and called an adult for help. My mom hurried up and went down there, and she said when she survived, all the kids were surrounding the pool, passed out, throwing up. Reporter: One child, dead. The victims, middle schoolers, rushed to the hospital. I walked past the pool and there were literally just five bodies. Reporter: Hotel staff and police also being treated after racing in to help. They opened up doors and called 911 right away. Reporter: Officials say the culprit, a lethal dose of carbon monoxide. More than 16 times what is safe, coming from a faulty pool heater. Every year in the U.S., there are more than 400 deaths and 20,000 are admitted to emergency rooms for carbon monoxide poisoning. Investigators still trying to determine whether the hotel had carbon monoxide detectors. The hotel telling ABC news, it is "Working closely with local officials and that their highest priority is the safety of their guests." We're told this was a group of middle schoolers out on spring break, set to come home today, but they wanted one more dip in that pool. Tom? An incredibly sad accident. All right, Adrienne, thank you

