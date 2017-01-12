Transcript for High school girl vanished from home found safe in New York

little as $5 a month. To the "Index." The search for a missing high school girl. Caitlin vanishing from her home. Authorities believe she ran off with a high school soccer coach. Surveillance videos showing them in Georgia and in the Carolinas and finding them today in new York. She is safe and Rodriguez is questioned by the police. That massive inferno in upstate New York damaged and destroying. It was started by an amateur metal worker imitating something he saw on the history channel forged in fire. Several minor injuries reported. Doctors in Texas announcing today they delivered a baby born from a transplanted uterus. The first such birth took place in Sweden in 2014. We mark a civil rights milestone. It was 62 years ago today Rosa parks refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama. Her act of defiance helping to spark the civil rights movement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.