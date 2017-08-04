Transcript for High school senior takes leap of faith when asking a girl to the prom

Finally tonight, asking a date to prom has changed a lot over the years. Bigger, flashier. Tonight one that proves the sky is the limit. Here's Gloria Rivera. Reporter: High school senior Ty Myers, ready to jump out of a plane, had one thing on his mind, prom. What better way to go above and beyond than jump out of a plane two miles above the Earth? Reporter: This is what he decided on, a so-called prom-posal from 12,000 feet. And look closely, that's not a jumpsuit he's wearing, it's a suit and tie. Very romantic. His sign reading, "I'm falling for you! Prom?" ??? over-the-top prom proposals at a fever pitch this year. ??? this Phoenix teen recreating the opening scene of "La la land" to ask Emma stone to the prom. The star busy filming in England said no. As for Ty, when he landed, Katie had a different answer. Katie, go to prom with me? I will definitely accept. This does not surprise me one bit. Because he's the type of guy to go above and beyond like no matter what he does for anyone. Aw. Especially me though. Reporter: And tonight is the big night, Ty giving his high school sweetheart her corsage. This couple giving a new meaning to falling in love. ABC news, Washington. Glad she said yes and glad he landed. "Gma" in the morning. Have a great evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.