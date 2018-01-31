Transcript for High school student who made half-court shot scores with Harlem Globetrotters

Finally tonight here, America strong. As if one half court heave wasn't enough. We first introduced to James meiergerd from west point, Nebraska, last week. He has down syndrome. And for as long as he and his family can remember, he has loved playing basketball. His high school basketball team, the cadets, love him. Hi, David! Reporter: James team sending us that message. He brings the team together. He's awesome to watch. He really is the heart and soul of this basketball team. Reporter: So, it came as no surprise on that gameday during halftime when James wanted to show the home crowd his new shot -- he'd be practicing it for weeks -- his back to the basket and from half court -- the crowd roars, the community on its feet. And we weren't the only ones blown away by it. The Harlem globetrotters, too. Somebody here became super famous and he's always been famous. Come on, buddy. Reporter: The team paying James and his school a visit this week. He's the best example, you know, of no matter what, you can do whatever you want to do if you put your heart and you put your devotion into it. Reporter: Teaching James one of their own signature tricks. And then, a challenge. So, maybe me and you are going to try to make this shot again. What do you think? Let's do it. You're going to do it? Reporter: James was game. You want to do it that way? Yeah. Yeah, that's your shot? Reporter: The whole school watching again. Unbelievable! James does it again. Can you believe it? Right there with the globetrotters. James, you're a rock star. Thanks for watching, I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back

