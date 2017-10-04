Transcript for High school sweethearts reunited after more than 60 years

Finally tonight here, America strong. Would you remember your prom date, everything about them even after six decades had past? Would you take the chance and call her? Tonight, one man who did. This was when they first began dating. Joyce Kevorkian and Jim bowman during their senior year of high school in elmhurst, Illinois, 1953. They went to prom together, and then as life goes, they went their separate ways for college. Both met new loves and started families. They were happily married more than 50 years. And recently, they both lost their spouses. It was difficult, but Jim remembered Joyce from all those years ago. They'd lost touch. But he would soon learn she had suffered loss, too. After looking her up, and what did Joyce say? I said, "Nice to hear from you again." And we started talking on the phone. And then he said, "Why don't I come over and see you?" And I said, "That'd be good. I'd like to see you again." There was a spark, you know? They say that you never forget your first love. And there must have been a spark that was smoldering in each of our hearts that we never realized. Reporter: And when they saw each other after all those years -- I recognized him. He has less hair now then he had then. We said to each other, "I wonder if it'd be possible to pick up where we left off 64 years ago." Reporter: They got to talking, and never stopped. One day on the phone he said, "Will you marry me?" And I said, "Yes, that's a good idea." So we did! Reporter: The two high school sweethearts tying the knot, 64 years after that prom, both of their families right there. Without hesitation, we said yes. And that's where we are now, a week into our marriage. That's right. The next chapter 64 years later. Thank you for watching. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. From all of us here, good night.

