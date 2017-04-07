Transcript for Highway crash west of Philadelphia

Time now for our index and tonight, the dramatic highway crash west of Philadelphia. That tractor trailer you see it there, swerving out of control on northbound I-476. On its side before skidding to a stop. The driver not spopding when they pulled him out, but he is said to be recovering tonight. Pennsylvania state police are investigating that crash. Tonight, a new angle on a terrifying air accident. Airport surveillance video of this flight, 214, as you recall, it crash landed at San Francisco international airport four years ago almost to this day. Three killed in a disaster. 187 injured, but many miraculo miraculously able to evacuate safely. And in North Carolina, a police call took an unexpected turn. At a party in ashville, somebody complained about the street being closed. The officer who showed up, addressed the concern and did the right thing, and by that we mean, he took a ride on the slip and slide. It's hard to pass up a slip and slide.

