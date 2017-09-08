Transcript for 2 hikers cross paths with mountain lion at Sequoia National Park

We turn next tonight to that close encounter in the woods. Two hikers in California's sequoia national park getting a little too close to nature. Crossing paths with a mountain lion ready to pounce. Authorities tonight with an important reminder about what you should do. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: Look closely now. That is a mountain lion. Sam Vonderheide and his friend, Brian Mckinney, spotted it on last month on the high Sierra trail in sequoia national park last month. They creep up -- ever so slowly. And peer around the corner. To find -- Where's he at? Shh, shh. Reporter: Nothing. No lion! Uh, but look up. Right there. There's our puma. What are you supposed to do? I don't know. I don't think you're supposed to run or go away from it. Reporter: Park rangers say running away could trigger their instinct to chase. Back up. Reporter: Nice kitty cat. Ever so slowly, they back away. Be careful. Reporter: They decided to pitch their tents on another part of the trail this night, and had a very restless night's sleep. David right, ABC news, New York. Can you imagine? I wouldn't be sleeping.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.