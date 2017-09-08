2 hikers cross paths with mountain lion at Sequoia National Park

Park rangers warn that running away from wild animals could trigger their instinct to chase and say backing up slowly would be a better defense.
08/09/17

Transcript for 2 hikers cross paths with mountain lion at Sequoia National Park
We turn next tonight to that close encounter in the woods. Two hikers in California's sequoia national park getting a little too close to nature. Crossing paths with a mountain lion ready to pounce. Authorities tonight with an important reminder about what you should do. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: Look closely now. That is a mountain lion. Sam Vonderheide and his friend, Brian Mckinney, spotted it on last month on the high Sierra trail in sequoia national park last month. They creep up -- ever so slowly. And peer around the corner. To find -- Where's he at? Shh, shh. Reporter: Nothing. No lion! Uh, but look up. Right there. There's our puma. What are you supposed to do? I don't know. I don't think you're supposed to run or go away from it. Reporter: Park rangers say running away could trigger their instinct to chase. Back up. Reporter: Nice kitty cat. Ever so slowly, they back away. Be careful. Reporter: They decided to pitch their tents on another part of the trail this night, and had a very restless night's sleep. David right, ABC news, New York. Can you imagine? I wouldn't be sleeping.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

