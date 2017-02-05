Transcript for Hillary Clinton breaks her silence on what led to her devastating loss

Hillary Clinton breaking her silence on what she believes led to her stunning loss. It immediately made headlines today. Saying, if election was held on October 227th she would be the president of this country tonight. Secretary Clinton does take personal responsibility saying it was her name on the ballot. She made it clear that late move by the FBI director 11 days before the election, she says, changed the race. Here's ABC senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Tonight, Hillary Clinton speaking out on what she believes cost her the election. I take absolute personal responsibility. I was the candidate. I was the person who was on the ballot. Reporter: Shouldering some of the blame, but not all of it. I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey's letter on October 28th and Russian wikileaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off. Reporter: Team Clinton believes that is the day she lost the race. Clinton was in the air when the FBI director announced he was looking into her e-mails yet again. The election was less than two weeks away. If the election had been on October 27th, I'd be your president, and it wasn't. Reporter: The news dominated the front pages, and Clinton, who is now writing a book about her experience, says, she paid the price. Did we make mistakes? Of course we did. Did I make mistakes? Oh my gosh, yes. You'll read my confession. And my request for absolution. But the reason why I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last ten days. Reporter: Clinton attended the inauguration of her former rival. But now, she's pulling no punches. I did win more than 3 million votes than my opponent. So it's, like, really? I see a tweet coming. Well, fine. You know, better that than interfering in foreign affairs if he wants to tweet about me. I'm happy to be the, you know, the diversion. He should worry less about the election and my winning the popular vote than doing some other things that would be important to the country. Reporter: Going after president trump for comments like this -- It's an unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated. Health care is complicated. Reporter: As for her own future, after all those walks in the wood, Clinton is now focusing on writing. You can read all about this excruciating analysis that I'm engaged in right now when I'm not in the woods walking my dog. Is it therapy? I wouldn't say it's therapy. I would say that it is cathartic. Reporter: She says she has no plans to stay in the shadows. I'm now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance. All right, she said she's part of the resistance. Cecilia Vega live with us tonight. You covered this campaign, you talked to your sources tonight, is there a chance she's considering another run in 2020. 2020 is still a long way off. She no longer wants to sit on the sidelines and while we can expect to hear and see Hillary Clinton in the weeks ahead it will be as an activist not a candidate. We move tonight to that stunning about-face, that guilty

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.