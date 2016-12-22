Transcript for Holiday Travel Troubles During One of the Busiest Travel Times of the Year

Good evening. And it's great to have you with us here on a Thursday night, just three days until Christmas. And tonight, we are now track two storms hit, and this evening, delays and cancellations growing across this country. Planes lined up. It's been almost 24 hours of lines at L.A.X. Hundreds of flights delayed. Paepgers stuck for hours with nowhere to go. The ripple effect being felt across the country. Storms in the west and another system set to hit the east Christmas eve. ABC's David Kerley, leading us off. Reporter: Holiday travel tonight on one of the busiest days of the year delayed. In two coastal cities and some in between. The flight was being delayed and delayed. Reporter: More than an hour delay in New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Vegas, as well. The L.A.X. Delays starting last night. The FAA says airport construction is to blame, with rain contributing. It's been a pain. Reporter: All during two of the busiest travel days of the year, in a record-setting holiday travel season. Nearly 5 million to fly today and tomorrow to get home for the holidays. We're on the 27th floor of a skyscraper in downwn Chicago, and this is united's command center, where they look at the weather, international and domestic flights, everyone tracked on a board. And green up there is good. Is that thing ready to go? Keep it moving. Reporter: Heavy volume and potential weather -- We'll have dulles take a look at it. Reporter: Keeping those airline operating centers on their toes. This room is here and tasked with trying to put the pieces of the puzzle back together and minimize customer impact ultimately. Reporter: And David Kerley with us tonight, and as you point out, tonight, tomorrow, the busiest travel days of the year. Where are they most concerned tonight? Reporter: Well, it's the weather, David. Weather this time of year is also the concern. The rain caused the problem in L.A.X., as well as that construction. The concern tomorrow is in the midwest. Chicago is going to get some snow. The question is, will it be heavy enough to affect some of the systems across the country? David Kerley leading us off tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.