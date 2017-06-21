Transcript for Former Homeland Security chief testifies on Capitol Hill, detailing how Russia meddled in the 2016 Presidential election

We move to cop toll hill today, and suberring testimony from the department of homeland security. But what is still unclear tonight is if the president agrees with his own department of homeland security. ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill for us again tonight. Reporter: Just how far did Russia go to meddle in the U.S. Election? On capitol hill today, one of the nation's top cyber security officials painted a stark picture. Internet-connected election related networks in 21 states were potentially targeted by Russian government cyber actors. Reporter: But they were not able to change or tamper with any votes. A small number of systems were unsuccessfully exploited, as though somebody had rattled the doorknob but was unable to get in, so to speak. Reporter: On the other side of the capitol, the former homeland security chief said there are no doubts. Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, was behind the attacks. In 2016, the Russian government, at the direction of havladimir Putin himself, orchestrated cyber attacks on our nation, for the purpose of influencing our election. That is a fact, plain and simple. Reporter: But just yesterday, the white house couldn't say where the president stands. Just very plainly, a yes or no answer, does president trump believe that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 elections? I think -- I have not sat down and talked to him about that specific thing. Obviously, we've been dealing with a lot of other issues today. I'd be glad to touch base. Let's go to Mary Bruce on the hill. It was last night, Mary, we heard you press the Republican leader in the senate, when will Americans see this bill, their proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare. What's the timeline? Reporter: David, this bill is the best kept secret in Washington. Even Republicans helping to write the bill still don't know what is in it. How Americans will pay for their coverage. But tomorrow morning, we will finally see how senate Republicans plan to overhaul Obamacare. David? Big focus on the medicaid numbers tomorrow. Mary Bruce, thank you. And promising word coming in

