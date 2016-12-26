Homeowners Fight Back Against Thieves Stealing Packages From Porches

More
Booby-traps and surveillance cameras help in the fight against "porch pirates."
1:25 | 12/26/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Homeowners Fight Back Against Thieves Stealing Packages From Porches
In Washington state, some homeowners are fighting back. They're tired of people stealing their packages. ABC's Mara schiavocampo shows us how they're taking matters into their own hands. Hello. What are you doing? Reporter: Tonight, homeowners striking back against those porch pirates. The brazen thieves hitting in broad daylight, coming on foot, by car, and even on two wheels, looking for easy loot at your doorstep. 23 million Americans already falling victim to this crime, and now, some are fighting back. Jaireme barrow setting up a booby-trapped bait box that fires a blank shotgun shell when grabbed. While police say something this extreme isn't a great idea, so far, it's worked. Twice. Would-be thieves scurrying off. I have no real recourse, if I'm going come up with a solution that would deter and prevent, there's nothing really scarier than thinking you're getting shot at it by a 12-gauge. Reporter: This Seattle woman saved her package while she was traveling, hundreds of miles away, thanks to a doorbell system called ring. She saw a live feed of a man on her porch. Hey, put that back. Reporter: And talked him into walking off, empty-handed. Officials say the best way to fight back? Surveillance cameras, providing a clear view of faces and license plates on getaway cars. Tom? Mara, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44406504,"title":"Homeowners Fight Back Against Thieves Stealing Packages From Porches","duration":"1:25","description":"Booby-traps and surveillance cameras help in the fight against \"porch pirates.\"","url":"/WNT/video/homeowners-fight-back-thieves-stealing-packages-porches-44406504","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.