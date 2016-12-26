Transcript for Homeowners Fight Back Against Thieves Stealing Packages From Porches

In Washington state, some homeowners are fighting back. They're tired of people stealing their packages. ABC's Mara schiavocampo shows us how they're taking matters into their own hands. Hello. What are you doing? Reporter: Tonight, homeowners striking back against those porch pirates. The brazen thieves hitting in broad daylight, coming on foot, by car, and even on two wheels, looking for easy loot at your doorstep. 23 million Americans already falling victim to this crime, and now, some are fighting back. Jaireme barrow setting up a booby-trapped bait box that fires a blank shotgun shell when grabbed. While police say something this extreme isn't a great idea, so far, it's worked. Twice. Would-be thieves scurrying off. I have no real recourse, if I'm going come up with a solution that would deter and prevent, there's nothing really scarier than thinking you're getting shot at it by a 12-gauge. Reporter: This Seattle woman saved her package while she was traveling, hundreds of miles away, thanks to a doorbell system called ring. She saw a live feed of a man on her porch. Hey, put that back. Reporter: And talked him into walking off, empty-handed. Officials say the best way to fight back? Surveillance cameras, providing a clear view of faces and license plates on getaway cars. Tom? Mara, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.