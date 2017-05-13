Transcript for Hospital employee taken hostage by a jail inmate patient

Next to the breaking news, a tense hospital standoff outside Chicago. A jail inmate there as a patient wrestling a gun from a guard and taking a nurse hostage. Police and S.W.A.T. Teams rushing to the scene. No one allowed in or out of the building. Crisis negotiators there as well. ABC's Ron Claiborne with the details coming in. Reporter: Tonight heavily armed S.W.A.T. Teams around a hospital. An armed gunman holding a hospital employee hostage. These photos taken from inside the hospital. Showing officers armed with rifles, crouched behind a wall taking aim. Another standing guard. The hospital on lockdown. Subject with a gun are. Reporter: We spoke to a woman visiting her father, a patient when it happened. A nurse ordering them to stay inside. My daughter and I tried to leave and the nurse came down and yelled get back in your room. I'm like we have to get home and she said there's an armed intruder in the hospital and you have to stay behind locked doors. Reporter: The chaos broke out around 2:00 P.M. Eastern time when a jail inmate being treated at the hospital grabbed the gun of an officer who was guarding him. Units responding. To delnor. A handgun Glock 21 handgun. Reporter: The gunman took several hostages at gunpoint but was finally cornered with only one hostage. Outside of that hospital 40 miles west of Chicago on going at this hour. S.W.A.T. Teams remain poised.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.