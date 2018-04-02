Transcript for Hospitalizations from the flu virus continue to rise

Next to the flu epidemic, the newest figures from the CDC finding that it hasn't peaked yet. High activity in 42 states, 3 more than a week ago. And with so many people still getting sick, some are turning to pharmacies for rapid tests. But is this enough, or should you still go see a doctor? Here's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: The unrelenting flu season continuing to intensify. Hospitalizations from the virus the highest health officials have seen since they began tracking in 2010. So far this year, over 14,000 hospitalized, compared to 6,500 the same time last year. Tragedy hitting the youngest among us, with 16 children dying from the deadly strain last week alone. 53 children dead so far this winter. 7-year-old savanna Jessie was one of the victims. She tested positive for the flu and scarlet fever. After they left the hospital, he took her home, put her in bed, and then found her in the morning. Reporter: The scare causing people in lonoke, Arkansas, to go to the growing number of pharmacies offering quick flu testing. Pharmacists can get certified to conduct tests for things like flu and strep and then patients can get a recommendation on what to do next. I think it's best to go into your doctor's office. We try to avoid people from infecting others, get them in and test them to see if they have influenza. Reporter: Good news for the western part of the united States, where it appears flu activity there may be starting to trend downward. But since we still have not reached the peak of this epidemic, doctors still urging anyone who has not been vaccinated to get that shot. Tom? Zachary, thank you. Next to a troubling new

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.