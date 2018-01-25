Transcript for Hostage standoff at a Michigan bank

To the index of other news at this hour. Negotiators on the scene at a Michigan bank tonight. One person seen being led out by S.W.A.T. Team members. Police say a bank robbery suspect is still inside the bank in Canton, Michigan. It is unclear how many people are inside. There's also news tonight about the false alarm of an incoming missile causing 38 minutes of panic, you'll remember, in Hawaii. The FCC tonight saying the emergency management employee who accidentally issued that alert is not cooperating with investigators. Residents were warned a ballistic missile was inbound and told to see immediate shelter. And Oscar note tonight. Actor Casey Affleck has withdrawn as a presenter for best actress. The decision comes amid an outpouring of support in Hollywood for the me, too, movement. Affleck was previously sued for sexual harassment claims by two wiment he worked with in 2010, allegations he denied. The suit was settled. And Oprah running in 2020? Not so fast. She was asked in a new interview and she said, I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could and what I could not. And, so, it's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it. Winfrey did say her best friend Gayle king keeps encouraging her. The buzz building after a powerful golden globes speech. That interview, by the way, took place before the golden globes moment.

