Transcript for House intel chair backs down from claims that Trump, associates were monitored by US intelligence

Jonathan, thank you. Now for another headline out of Washington. The head of the house intelligence committee, appearing to back down from his claim that trump and some of his associates were monitored. Here here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Appearing to back down from his claim that started a political fire storm. Can you clarify where trump or his associates were monitored or just mentioned? We won't know that until we receive the documentation. Reporter: Devin Nunez talked to president trump before talking to his own committee. The investigation started after the president's infamous assertion that Obama tapped his phones during the election. Kn tonight, Democrats are fuming. That effort to defend the indefensible has led us down this terrible rabbit hole. Reporter: Committee members infuriated that he's postponing a meeting. He seems to be more loyal to the president than our duty to search for the truth. Reporter: And Paul manafort is refusing to testify. Pierre, director Comey went to the white house to meet with president trump today. Do we know anything about that meeting? Reporter: He was there for a scheduled meeting, but we're told he did not spoke with the president. Thank you. And police launching raids in London, arresting more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.