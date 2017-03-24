-
Now Playing: Senate Intel leaders 'no indications' of wiretap, wider surveillance at Trump Tower
-
Now Playing: Clapper denies wiretap at Trump Tower
-
Now Playing: American Health Care Act fails to reach the House floor on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump is unable to unify his party around GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: House intel chair backs down from claims that Trump, associates were monitored by US intelligence
-
Now Playing: Reaction to failed health care bill
-
Now Playing: GOP health care bill collapses
-
Now Playing: President Trump reacts to failed GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: President Trump comments on health care bill collapse
-
Now Playing: Democrats respond to pulled GOP healthcare bill
-
Now Playing: Speaker Paul Ryan responds to pulling the GOP healthcare bill
-
Now Playing: Ryan pulls GOP health care bill following call from Trump
-
Now Playing: GOP health care bill in jeopardy?
-
Now Playing: Trump leaves 'everything on the field' as crucial health care vote looms
-
Now Playing: Vice President Pence tweets all-male picture of lawmakers discussing AHCA
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort volunteers to testify in Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Latest on House health care vote
-
Now Playing: State department issues presidential permit for Keystone pipeline
-
Now Playing: Trump Hotel in DC not in violation of government lease, GSA says
-
Now Playing: White House budget director on health care bill negotiations