Transcript for House Republicans determined to repeal and replace Obamacare

Next this evening, president trump and his book, "The art of the deal" tonight, putting that art form to the test. Giving the hard sell behind-the-scenes to the Republican plan ore place Obamacare now, and tweeting that health care is coming along great. But he faces a divided Republican party on this, and Democrats who now argue millions will lose their coverage. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl. Reporter: President trump declared today he is well on his way to keeping a top campaign promise, repealing and replacing Obamacare. Despite what you hear in the press, he tweeted, health care is coming along great. We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture! It's Paul Ryan, the white house is relying on to sell the details of the plan, the speaker appearing today with sleeves rolled up and a complex powerpoint presentation. This is the closest we will ever get to repealing and replacing Obamacare. The time is here the time is now. This is the moment, and this is the closest this will ever happen. Reporter: But the plan is facing mounting opposition. The American medical association and the American hospital association have both come out against it. One analysis projects up to 10 million fewer Americans would have health insurance. And some prominent conservatives are lining up against it too, including Obamacare critic senator Tom cotton, who tweeted this morning, to my friends in house, pause. Start over. Get it right, don't get it fast. Reporter: It comes after senator kocotton heard from his own constituents losing their coverage. Could this make it worse? I'm afraid it could make it worse, and Americans would have less control and less choice over their health care system. Reporter: How does the white house respond to senator cotton? He believes this bill might actually make things worse in the current Obamacare. What do you say to senator cotton? I respectfully disagree. I think that -- I hope we have an opportunity for the team to continue to not only talk to him about what we're trying to do and how we're trying to do it, but that we would love the hear his ideas. This isn't, as I mentioned, we're in the jamming this down people's throat. Jon Karl with us live from the white house again tonight, and we saw how speaker Paul Ryan was making the case for the Republican plan to replace Obamacare. When do we expect to see president trump and a major push from him? Reporter: We're told the president will hit the road next week. We know after at least one campaign style event where the white house says he'll be pushing for this bill, but I have to tell you, the president has been working very hard behind-the-scenes to convince members of congress. His schedule has been packed with individual lawmakers and the leaders of conservative groups. Many of whom have been quite critical of the bill trying to convince them one at a time. Jon, thank you. We turn to new comments

