A total of 39 people, including children, were recovered from the tractor-trailer parked outside a San Antonio, Texas, Walmart this weekend. Ten people, all adult men, died, and 29 people were being treated at hospitals, officials said.

Texas human smuggling case called 'horrific'

The driver is in custody, and many of the survivors found in the semitrailer are in critical condition, suffering from heatstroke and dehydration.