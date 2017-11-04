Husband who shot and killed his wife left note saying he felt disrespected and needed closure

More
Officials investigate if failed attempts at contacting his estranged wife caused him to fire 10 rounds of bullets at her while she taught a classroom of students, one of whom was also shot and killed.
2:04 | 04/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Husband who shot and killed his wife left note saying he felt disrespected and needed closure

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46740066,"title":"Husband who shot and killed his wife left note saying he felt disrespected and needed closure","duration":"2:04","description":"Officials investigate if failed attempts at contacting his estranged wife caused him to fire 10 rounds of bullets at her while she taught a classroom of students, one of whom was also shot and killed. ","url":"/WNT/video/husband-shot-killed-wife-left-note-felt-disrespected-46740066","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.