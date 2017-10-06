Transcript for An important nationwide recall for spaghetti and meatballs

Time now for our index, and a major nationwide food recall to tell you about tonight. Conagra brands recalling canned spaghetti and meatballs. The products mislabeled. They did not say they could contain milk. They were sold under several brands, including chef boyardee. And we're learning tonight Tiger Woods says he was also taking an anti-anxiety medication when he was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Woods told arresting officers he was described four medications, including vicodin when he was found asleep at the wheel of his car. But an unredacted police report obtained by the golf channel says woods told them he also took xanax. The fda says taking xanax with an opioid like vicodin can cause serious complications that could even prove to be fatal. A Florida truck driver in critical condition tonight after his tractor trailer exploded. The explosion caught on camera. You see it there. The truck's fuel tank rupturing after hitting a guardrail. The 69-year-old driver suffering burns over 40% of his body. To Indiana now, where a pregnant woman would not give her car up without a fight. Selena Gonzalez left her car running at a gas station when two men jumped inside. She reaches in, tries to grab the keys, but as you can see, the car just takes off. The car was later found at an impound lot. Police are now looking for those two men. Selena is recovering.

