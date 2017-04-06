Increased police presence in the U.S. after London terror attack

Major cities in the U.S. increase police visibility and step up security.
1:18 | 06/04/17

counter programming, with some big announcements about infrastructure. Police on display across America, but events going on as planned. Just with more precaution. Here's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: Tonight, major cities in the U.S. On alert after the attacks in London. The fear -- a copycat. In New York City, visible signs of that stepped-up security, NYPD heavy in times square. More patrols at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit. Chicago police armed with assault rifles at Saturday night's u2 concert at soldier field. In Oakland, game two of the NBA finals between the golden state warriors and the Cleveland cavaliers. Police and security working to keep thousands of fans safe. In New York, large sanitation trucks lined up, ready to stop vehicles like the one used in the London bridge attack. These trucks protecting tens of thousands of people for Sunday's celebrate Israel parade. The concern, homegrown terror. Investigations in all 50 states. The FBI saying 2,000 potential terrorists in the U.S., half of those may have had contact with terror groups like ISIS. In times square, scenes of more police, now common after a major terror attack overseas. Across the nation, places where large crowds are gathering told to remain vigilant. Tom? Kenneth, thank you. Still much more ahead on this special edition of "World

