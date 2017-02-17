Transcript for Index: Former doctor for Team USA gymnastics ordered to stand trial for sexual abuse

To the "Index" of other news tonight. New developments in the search for a killer of two girls found in the woods. State and local authorities raiding a farmhouse, but coming up empty. Authorities releasing this image of a man they want to speak with. He may have been at the trail at the same time. The hit and run in Clifton, New Jersey. A gas station attendant running onto the highway chasing after a customer for driving away without paying. The driver running straight into him. He ended up on the hood of the car, but was not badly hurt. Police are searching for the driver. The lost continent revealed. Geologists discovering a sunken continent discovered underneath New Zealand. Zealandia covering nearly 2 million square miles, 94% underwater. When we come back, one question for you, and the answer

