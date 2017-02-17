Index: Former doctor for Team USA gymnastics ordered to stand trial for sexual abuse

More
ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people have been buzzing about.
0:58 | 02/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Index: Former doctor for Team USA gymnastics ordered to stand trial for sexual abuse
To the "Index" of other news tonight. New developments in the search for a killer of two girls found in the woods. State and local authorities raiding a farmhouse, but coming up empty. Authorities releasing this image of a man they want to speak with. He may have been at the trail at the same time. The hit and run in Clifton, New Jersey. A gas station attendant running onto the highway chasing after a customer for driving away without paying. The driver running straight into him. He ended up on the hood of the car, but was not badly hurt. Police are searching for the driver. The lost continent revealed. Geologists discovering a sunken continent discovered underneath New Zealand. Zealandia covering nearly 2 million square miles, 94% underwater. When we come back, one question for you, and the answer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45575714,"title":"Index: Former doctor for Team USA gymnastics ordered to stand trial for sexual abuse","duration":"0:58","description":"ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people have been buzzing about.","url":"/WNT/video/index-doctor-team-usa-gymnastics-ordered-stand-trial-45575714","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.