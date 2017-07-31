Transcript for Index: Police standoff in San Francisco

on a Monday night. The olympics are coming back to the U.S. Los Angeles striking a tentative deal with the international olympic committee to host the 2028 summer games. They last hosted the olympics in 1984, and that means Paris will host the 2024 olympics. The united airlines flight reporting very close. It was flying in from Zurich with 249 passengers on board. It was more than 1,000 feet in the air. United 135, I would like to report a near miss with that dwoen. At 850 feet on the other side of the bridge on final. That plane did land safely. The FAA says the New Jersey state lis were contacted. The network says it was the target of a major cyberattack. Hackers claiming to have stolen several programs and at least one script. HBO says authorities are investigating the hack. The vacation nightmare in North Carolina. State officials today saying it could take two more weeks to restore full power the parts of the outer banks. Construction crews accidentally sliced through two power transmission cables. About 50,000 visitors forced to evacuate, causing businesses and those families a lot of money after having planned summer vacations there. And a family reunion tonight in what key key, Hawaii. That is the sound of the mother of a baby seal crying out after her 4-week-old pup went missing. Wandering away in waters, and then the wildlife officials tracking her down, and she was returned safely to mom, and a little tired from the adventure,

