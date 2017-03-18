Transcript for Index: Smoke bombs go off in the iconic Saint Mark's Square in Venice, Italy

Time now for our index. A scary scene as smoke fills iconic St. Mark's square in Venice, Italy. Take a look. A group of would-be jewelry crooks setting up a smoke screen, the robbers abandoning their B scheme. Escaping with the ground. Now back here at home, a major house explosion. Police in Maryland tonight say they found a body in the rubble. A security camera showing the blast. Police not yet identifying the body. It's not clear if it's the man who owned the home. Yesterday's explosion leveling the house, damaging ten neighboring homes. The blast could be felt for miles. The house is in foreclosure and was set to be auctioned off later that day. And a bracket-buster tonight at the tournament. Overall top seed Villanova losing to Wisconsin, 65-62, in the second round. Villanova, of course, the defending national champion. Up next, a pair of stars at

