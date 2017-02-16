Transcript for Index: West coast braces for what could be the strongest storm of the season

To the index of other new, the west coast bracing for what may be the strongest storm of the season. Heavy rain blamed for a large rock slide already in Washington. Shutting down parts of interstate 90. The strongest in a series of storms moves in tomorrow. Southern California brace for heavy rain, flash flooding and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The explosion knocking out power in parts of three cities in Washington state. The blast of several fires at a substation leading up to 10,000 customers in the dark. Nearby buildings catching fire, and investigators believe a fire in a transformer triggered the explosion. A consumer alert tonight. A major recall involving nearly 700,000 britax strollers. The company warning the connecter linking the car seat to the stroller frame could fail causing children to fall. More than two dozen injuries have been reported so far. We have more on our website. Your money tonight, the phone wars heating up again on the heels of Verizon's plan, and now sprint offering a cheaper plan, and AT&T moving ahead with a plan for its customers, and T- Mobile with its plan beginning

