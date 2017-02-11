Transcript for Indicted Trump campaign officials will remain under house arrest

We turn next to the Russia investigation and the indictment from Robert Mueller. Paul manafort and his business associate rishck Gates, asking a judge today to loosen their house arrest. But the moment today the judge admonished pan that fort's lawyer, and why did man fa northwest apply for ten different passports? Here's ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Paul manafort and his former business partner Richard Gates, fighting the prosecutors who've made them prisoners in their own homes. Mr. Gates, how do you respond to the charges, sir? The tense hearing starting with the judge admonishing attorneys for this moment outside the courthouse the day of the indictment. President Donald Trump was correct. There is no evidence that Mr. Manafort or the trump campaign colluded with the Russian government. Reporter: Judge Amy berman-jackson sternly telling attorneys to "Stop talking on the courthouse steps" and warning that this is "A criminal trial, it's not a public relations campaign." The prosecutors arguing both men pose a flight risk and should remain under house arrest. Laying their case out in bluntly worded court documents. In the last ten years, manafort has submitted ten passport applications. He currently has three passports. He had recently obtained a new cell phone and e-mail account under an alias that he used in trips to China, equador and Mexico. Manafort's attorney accused the prosecutors over overreaching, saying it's not unusual for someone frequently travelling overseas to have multiple passports. Also tonight, former foreign policy adviser George papadopoulos cooperating with federal authorities after engaging with Russians during the campaign. And now a fourth man is making news. Sam Clovis, currently a white house adviser, is withdrawing his name from consideration for a position at the department of agriculture. ABC news learning it was Clovis who allegedly encouraged papadopoulos to continue communicating with the Russians, writing in an e-mail, "Great work." Pierre Thomas with us live tonight. Pierre, some Democrats are now calling for attorney general Jeff sessions to come back and testify again on the issue of Russian meddling in the election because he was at this meeting here, this image of him with George papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty. And about what sessions heard during that meeting with then candidate Donald Trump who was also there. Reporter: That's right, David a source familiar with the situation says sessions shut down any conversations about a meeting with Putin. The source says sessions has been entirely truthful, that he was never part of any discussions about colluding with the Russians to interfere with the campaign. David? Pierre Thomas. Pierre, thank you.

