Transcript for Injured officer speaks out for the first time after Flint airport attack

Now to the police officer what was stabbed in the next at the Michigan air strike. He is talk than for the first time, and about the man he calls a hero. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, for the first time, that airport police officer brutally attacked while on duty is speaking out. I truly think it was over in ten seconds. Reporter: Ten harrowing seconds. You can still see the deep scar on his neck. There was no warning at all. There was absolutely no warning. We got an officer down there. Reports of a stabbing. Reporter: June 21st, lieutenant Jeff Neville was manning his post at bishop international airport in Flint, Michigan, when Amor ftouhi car rid out an alleged terror attack, emerging from a bathroom with a 12-inch knife similar to this one, yelling in arabic, and ambushed him. It was an attack from the rear. It was very sudden, there was no warning. It was very intense. Reporter: That's when a quick thinking airport maintenance man jumped in. The way that he reacted was -- was spectacular. Because the maintenance man hadn't been walking beside me I wouldn't be here talking to you today. Reporter: Authorities believe ftouhi was a lone wolf. Lieutenant Neville is recovering well, and absolutely plans to return to his post at the airport. Tom?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.