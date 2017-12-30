Transcript for Innocent man killed by police in Wichita due to alleged prank

We move on now to the bizarre police-involved shooting in Wichita. Police drawn to a home by a prank caller who reported a fake crime. This is called swatting, and in this case, the prank cost an innocent man his life. Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, an innocent man gunned down by an officer in Wichita. All part of what authorities are calling a deadly case of swatting. Last evening's officer-involved shooting is a tragic and senseless act. Reporter: 25-year-old Tyler Barris arrested in California believed by police to be the cryptic voice in this bogus 911 call. I shot him in the head and he's not breathing anymore. Reporter: Barris allegedly saying he shot his father then describing a sinister plan -- I already poured gasoline all over the house so might just set it on fire. Reporter: Police racing to an address the caller provided. When they arrived, a man offed by family as 28-year-old Andrew finch, was standing at the screen door. Bodycameras rolling as officers commanded finch to race Hise his arms. At first he complies but then police say he dropped his hands. He feared that the male had just pulled a weapon from his waistband, fired one round striking the male. Reporter: But finch was unarmed. I want answers. I want answers. Reporter: Now Wichita police and the FBI investigating whether the fateful prank call that was made after a fight between online gamers that authorities say may have had nothing to do with finch. Really feeling for his family, and erielle joins us here live. We're learning that the suspect here in this case has been accused of this crime before? Police are telling us this is the same suspect who served time in jail for phoning in bomb threats to our ABC station in Los Angeles in 2015, and tonight, we know he is being held on a fugitive warrant. Thank you.

