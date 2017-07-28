Transcript for Inside the latest White House staff wars

Another major bomb shell out of Washington. Tonight the shakeup at the white house. The chief of staff, reince Priebus seen getting on to air force with the president today, but by the end of the day, he would no longer have his job. In the pouring rain, the president answering questions. About the retired general about to arrive in the west wing. ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, standing in the pouring rain, president trump announced reince Priebus, his chief of staff is out. Replaced by homeland security secretary, general John Kelly. Reince is a good man. John Kelly will do a fantastic job. General Kelly has been a star. Done an incredible job thus far. Respected by everybody. A great, great American. Reince Priebus is a good man. Reporter: Priebus was on air force one with the president today, and so was his nemesis, the new communications director Anthony scaramucci. Scaramucci is the winner in their bitter feud, which exploded into public view this week. I don't know if this is reparable or not, that will be up to the president. Reporter: It was scaramucci who threw down the gauntlet, phoning a reporter with "The new Yorker" and ripping into Priebus, calling the white house chief of staff, "A bleeping paranoid schizophrenic," accusing him of leaking and adding Priebus will "Be asked to resign very shortly." Scaramucci's expletive-laced tirade also ripped into the president's chief strategist. "I'm not Steve Bannon," he said, launching into a profane attack that we can't repeat on television. "I'm not trying to build my own brand." But today, Bannon is still in the white house, so is scaramucci, but Priebus is out. Reince is a superstar. Reporter: Priebus lasted barely six months in a white house that has seen more early turmoil than any other, the national security adviser, gone. The press secretary, gone. And now gone too, the chief of staff, who had been desperately trying to hang on. On behalf of the entire senior staff around you, Mr. President, we thank you for the opportunity and the blessing that you've given us to serve your agenda and the American people. Reporter: But Priebus and trump never really clicked and the former RNC chairman struggled to manage all the competing factions in the west wing. Now, the president is turning to a military man to impose order on his chaotic white house. The president offered a hint earlier today of what was to come. John Kelly, who has done an incredible job of secretary of homeland security. Incredible. One of our real stars. Truly one of our stars. Jon Karl with us here in new York. Just dizzying on this front, who's gone and two's coming. First, reince Priebus, we're just hearing from him tonight. Tensions had been simmering for some time. This was in the works before this beak if. The president made it clear that this change was coming. In terms of that statement from reince Priebus on the new chief of staff, John Kelly, he said I can't think of a better person than John Kelly to succeed him. You'll see a purge of RNC veterans in the white house. The people that Priebus had brought in will be leaving. Leaving very soon. Many of them today. Check this out, under consideration is Jeff sessions, the attorney general, the embattled attorney general to go over to become secretary of home land security. That's at least under consideration. Jon Karl, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.