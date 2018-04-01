Transcript for New insight into deadly standoff in Waco, Texas, coming up on 25 years ago

years since Waco. The FBI facing off against members of a religious secretary, the branch davidians. Dozen of women and children trapped inside that compound. The standoff lasting 51 days. We all remember when that compound went up in flames. Before those flames, the gauc negotiators trying to get the children out. Tonight the audio. One of those children all these years later on what it was like leaving her mother behind. Dozens of federal agents are surrounding the headquarters of a religious cult. It was the worst blow the ATF has ever suffered. At least four federal agents and a member of a cult group are dead. Reporter: That infamous, deadly raid on the branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. Has proclaimed himself as the second coming of Jesus Christ. And he is very well armed this time around. The man of course is David karesh. Reporter: The religious sect leader barricaded inside with his followers and they are heavily armed. Trust in the name of lord. It's all a part of It's all a part of the apocalyptic theory that gives them salvation. They're gonna try to make you kill them. And that, that was a big part of the problem we had there. Reporter: Inside more than 30 women, and dozens of children. Audio trying to convince that the children should be freed. You're telling me the children are innocent, but yet, you want to keep them in there? What is the purpose for that? Look -- hey, none of your business, you people are just so arrogant, so proud and so foolish. Of course the main focus was on the children. Reporter: Negotiators convince Koresh to release some of the kids. We got six children out the first day. He says he will release more children two by two. A total of ten children have been released from the compound. Reporter: Joanne Veiga was just six years old. Her mother, still in the compound. She asked David if she could go and she said, he said no. Because he only was going to let the children out. Reporter: Tonight, Joe Ann now. She wrote a note to my sister. She said her good-byes. Reporter: It was the last time she would see her mother alive. Her sister waiting for her. That was the only time I felt safe, through the whole thing is, when I saw my sister for the first time. Reporter: Most sent to shelters. And a team of trauma specialists were waiting. While we watched them we learned a lot about the belief system of the davidians. You want to shoot me in the head, wait until I shoot you in the head. They would have these songs they would sing, consistent with this final apocalyptic event. ??? Got to hold it up until we die ??? Younger kids would draw a picture of the compound with fire coming out of it and I'd say, "What's that?" And they'd say, "That's none of your business. You'll find out." It would come. It was just after noon today in Waco when first the smoke and then suddenly the flames made it clear that something horrible was happening. Nearly 25 years ago. The full story tonight. Our "20/20" team putting together truth and lies, Waco. 9:00 P.M. Eastern. It's an incredible documentary tonight on ABC. A major new milestone on

