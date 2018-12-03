International manhunt underway for person of interest in nurse's death More Police say the 22-year-old man went to Nicaragua before her body was found. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for International manhunt underway for person of interest in nurse's death This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Murder suspect alleges teen girl put ad on Craigslist for a hit man to kill her

Now Playing: Nerve agent that killed former spy, daughter developed in Russia: UK PM

Now Playing: Show explores the world beneath the ocean's surface

Now Playing: International manhunt underway for person of interest in nurse's death

Now Playing: Ai Weiwei newest exhibit explores refugee crisis

Now Playing: Trump tries to rally supporters on North Korea meeting

Now Playing: Years after the Fukushima nuclear crisis, a community center helps evacuees

Now Playing: Meghan Markle set to appear in first public event with Queen Elizabeth

Now Playing: Video captures the moments just before a Russian spy collapsed from poisoning

Now Playing: Steve Bannon: 'Let them call you racist...'

Now Playing: Military and hazmat crews continue to investigate alleged Russian poisoning attack

Now Playing: Nerve toxin that sickened Russian colonel, daughter 'very rare': Authorities

Now Playing: New images released from ferry bombing in popular Mexican resort town

Now Playing: Families suffering as war-torn Yemen is on the brink of famine

Now Playing: A glimpse inside Yemen's devastating civil war

Now Playing: Soldiers heading to scene of poisoning attack in England

Now Playing: North Korea signed nuclear deal with US in 1994

Now Playing: US bars employee travel to Mexican town after explosion on ferry boat

Now Playing: New details on investigation into ex-Russian spy's poisoning

Now Playing: Trump accepts invitation to meet with North Korean dictator Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53697242,"title":"International manhunt underway for person of interest in nurse's death","duration":"0:17","description":"Police say the 22-year-old man went to Nicaragua before her body was found.","url":"/WNT/video/international-manhunt-underway-person-interest-nurses-death-53697242","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}