Investigation sought after Nashville mayor admits to affair with head of security

The district attorney wants to see whether any money was illegally spent on travel and overtime.
1:37 | 02/01/18

Nashville's mayor, with an admission. And the questions that have now followed. Here's ABC's erielle reshef tonight. Reporter: Tonight, new fallout after a rare and candid admission of wrongdoing from Nashville's mayor Megan Barry. I had a consensual relationship with a member of my security detail, and I am deeply sorry for that. And I am embarrassed and I am sad. I know that -- that god will forgive me, but that Nashville doesn't have to. Reporter: The mayor adding this -- I made a serious mistake, but this is not a tragedy this is a mistake. Reporter: The head of her security detail, sergeant rob Forrest, retired not long before she stood before those cameras. Can you say when it ended? It's over. Can you say when? Yes, it's over. When did it end? It's over. How did it end? It ended with saying "It's over." Reporter: The mayor was pressed about her affair with a subordinate in light of the "Me, too" movement. I don't want to muddy the "Me, too" movement. The "Me, too" movement is about women who have been sexually harassed and economically disadvantaged for hundreds of years. This is about two middle-aged, consenting adults who had feelings for each other and were human and had failings. Reporter: David, the district attorney is calling for an investigation to see if money was illegally spent on travel and overtime surrounding the affair. The major says she's done nothing illegal and has no plans to resign, but she's apologizing for any hurt she may have caused her husband or the other family.

