Transcript for Investigations underway after house explosions in 2 cities

Back here in the U.S., to to the intense house explosions under investigation tonight. Blowing this two-story home in New Jersey off his foundation. And 50 homes in the danger zone in a similar explosion in Chicago. Adrienne Bankert with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, this suburban New Jersey home blown to pieces. It was louder than thunder. It's something I have never heard before. My whole body and my arm, I saw it shaking. Reporter: Around 4:00 A.M. A fireball sending a shock wave, rattling nearby homes. A house explosion confirmed.h fully engulfed house fire. Reporter: Neighbors rushing to the homeowner before paramedics arrive. Dave parozzi says the man was thrown from the blast, narrowly escaping. He was charred. It looked like projectiles hit him in the face. It was bad. It obviously appears to have been a gas. And not only that, it was a major leak. Reporter: Less than a hour later in Chicago, two houses explode. We have a house explosion. We've got two people trapped in the house. Reporter: The blast so powerful, 50 homes are damaged. A witness capturing the suburb on fire. Flames seen shooting into the air from blocks away. Windows out everywhere. I went outside and I saw flames. Reporter: Four people are rescued. Two sent to the hospital and later released. Crews still investigating a in both cities. Fire officials tell us gas explosions can happen anytime, even in warmer months. And igniting a lighter could trigger a blast, if there's a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.