Transcript for Investigations are underway, looking into Trump associates and their contacts with Russian government officials

Tonight, U.S. Intelligence continues to pour through those communications. Who are they locking at? And even if members of the trump team didn't know they were talking to Russian intelligence, why were they talking to Russia at all? ABC's senior justice correspondent, Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Tonight that intensive investigation under way. Authorities scouring communications and meetings between trump associates and people suspected of being Russian intelligence. It is what they are trying to get to the bottom of. Reporter: Among those drawing scrutiny beyond general Flynn, trump's former campaign manager, Paul manafort who spent time consulting in the Ukraine. Manafort when asked about communications with Russians before the election, told ABC news he vigorously denies any wrongdoing, saying he had no known contacts with Russian government officials. So far FBI and intelligence officials have found no direct cooperation between trump associates and the Russian government aimed at influencing the election. And authorities can not yet say for certain if trump associates knew they were dealing with suspected Russian intelligence who often pose as business, political and academic leaders. And even if they didn't know, many asking, why so much contact with the Russians before an American election at all? Hillary Clinton was targeted by the Russians, and tonight, secretary Clinton's former campaign manager says the trump team needs to explain any phone calls at all. It is extremely strange to me that a member of any American presidential campaign would be speaking to Russian intelligence officials. Reporter: But even Republicans say the matter deserves a much deeper along. We're looking for facts, and we're looking for evidence, and we're looking for details, and we're going to go in the direction that those facts and details take us. Pierre Thomas with us live tonight from our Washington bureau, and tonight, Pierre, we now know that the FBI was, in fact, looking into these reported communications between trump's associates and the Russians. At the same time, they were looking into Hillary Clinton's e-mail, and that turned up nothing. Why did they make the Clinton investigation public and not the trump investigation? Reporter: Comey said he commented on the Clinton investigation because of a hotly presidential campaign, and Comey has not given a reason for showing the investigation of some of trump's associates. Thank you. After the firing of the

