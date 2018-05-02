Transcript for Investigators still trying to piece together Natalie Wood's final moments

Next tonight, the mysterious death of Natalie wood back in the news. Police holding a news conference today, raising new questions about the night she died more than tree decades ago. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth with what they said. Reporter: Tonight, investigators seeking new witnesses as they try to piece together the final moments before Hollywood star Natalie wood was found floating in the pacific more than 36 years ago. Shh. It's dangerous. Reporter: Those investigators saying since reopening the case in 2011, new witnesses reported hearing arguing on the back of the boat between wood and her then husband, actor Robert Wagner. He's a person of interest because he's the last person with her before she went in the water. Reporter: For years investigator tried to speak with Wagner. The version of events that he's portrayed in the media really don't add up to what we've found. Reporter: The boat captain telling "49 hours" when woods disappeared, Wagner broke out a bottle of scotch, saying, "No, we don't want to call anybody. Let's just wait and see if she comes back." Allegedly waiting 90 minutes before calling for help. Wagner has always denied any wrongdoing. And investigators say with several witnesses dying, time is their biggest challenge as they try to solve this case. David? Kayna, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.