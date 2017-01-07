Transcript for Investigators looking into why small plane crashed on a California freeway

crashed on to the L.A. Freeway, exploding into a ball of fire. New details emerging now about the heroic movements when drivers launched into action. Saving the pilot and his passengers. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, NTSB investigators trying to figure out caused this plane to plummet from the sky. Crashing just 43 seconds after it was cleared for takeoff. Hey, we got a mayday. Reporter: The pilot and his wife, both now in stable condition. After frantic radioing in on as the plane went down. I lost my right engine. Reporter: The twin-engine registered to a private company in Florida, slamming on to the busy 405 freeway. It's a plane. Reporter: The plane and its carts clipping three vehicles before bursting into flames. His wing came across the front of my hood. Reporter: This off-duty fire capta captain, just one of the good samaritan samaritans. Be careful. To pull over and rush to help the pilot and the passenger. I wasn't even thinking about my own safety. I was able to get the wife back to the median and help the husband, dragged him out of the plane. Reporter: The husband and wife rushed to the hospital. Their prognosis for recovery is very positive. Despite how busy this freeway is, no one on the ground was hurt. Investigators say it could take a year to determine what caused this crash.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.