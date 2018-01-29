Transcript for IRS makes small change to thwart thieves this tax season

Exit I hear your money and taxis in kicking off today the new tax laws would affect your return until next year. But there is a new code on your W two this year that could protect your money while you want to pay attention here's ABC's chief business correspondent. Rebecca Jarvis tonight. Tonight tax season now in full swing. This is busy season now you're open for the raffles and for the rush come on and we're here to help yeah 155. Million returns expected to be filed this year. About 70% of Americans should get something back according to the I arrests. The average refund last year 2895. Dollars little of last year's Equifax data breach which compromise sensitive information of 145. Million Americans. A warning from the IRS spammers are on the rise ready to sag that check before you can't. The thieves who called the power play but that's what that's what they get. All they needed Social Security number date of birth and your name to follow back in time. This year's biggest change many more filers will find you need verification code in box nine of that W two. On their tax returns plus avoid some of the simplest mistakes that can trip you up. Like using the wrong Social Security number. And the IRS says most filers will get their refund in less than 21 days. There's even now website in an app where you can monitor the status you can find those that IRS dot gov and in the App Store at higher risk to go deep and write about it thanks so much.

