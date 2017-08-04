Transcript for IRS has a new warning about tax scams

Back now with a new irs program that could confuse taxpayers. ABC's Stephanie Ramos with what you need to know to protect your money. Reporter: Scammers posing as irs agents have been threatening for years like this. Before there is an arrest warrant issued, I want you or your attorney to give us a call back. Reporter: The irs forced to release these warnings to taxpayers. Angry harassing calls like these are not how we do business. Reporter: They have hired four companies to chase down and call people with long overdue taxes that they can't get to. This week the irs commissioner went to capitol hill to defend hiring outside companies that make calls that some say can cause confusion. And help scammers. I'm protecting taxpayers. We have had good sessions with the private debt collectors. People understand they have to -- What's the consequences if they don't follow your direction? We can terminate the contract. Reporter: Here's what the irs says, to remember if you get a call, the irs will contact you multiple times in writing before you're called by contractors of the irs and you won't hear from a private collector unless you have multiple years of overdue taxes. The irs says these private collectors will never threaten you with law enforcement or ask for your credit card. All payments would go only to the irs. Tom. Stephanie Ramos with important tips. Thank you. Still ahead, a father speaks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.