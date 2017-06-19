Jared Kushner addresses Russia investigation

More
As Kushner looks to add a criminal defense attorney to his legal team, he told reporters "we are here to improve the day-to-day lives of the average citizen," calling this a "core promise."
2:42 | 06/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jared Kushner addresses Russia investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48144406,"title":"Jared Kushner addresses Russia investigation","duration":"2:42","description":"As Kushner looks to add a criminal defense attorney to his legal team, he told reporters \"we are here to improve the day-to-day lives of the average citizen,\" calling this a \"core promise.\" ","url":"/WNT/video/jared-kushner-addresses-russia-investigation-48144406","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.