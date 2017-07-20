Transcript for John McCain responds to cancer diagnosis

Next tonight, John McCain's fighting spirit. Tonight, that senator offering his first words since he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill. Reporter: Tonight, senator John McCain is battling brain cancer in classic McCain fashion. Tweeting -- "I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support -- unfortunately for my sparring partners in congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!" McCain is a giant of the senate, and an American hero. It's not like -- Reporter: As a young Navy commander, he spent more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, enduring torture and cruel conditions. And as a politician, earning that label as a maverick. In 2008, picking Sarah Palin as his running mate and holding firm against president trump, and tonight he is now facing what could be his toughest battle yet. A brain tumor called glioblastoma. The tumor has been removed but it's the most aggressive type, and experts say likely to return. It's the same form of tumor that killed Ted Kennedy, and Joe's son, Bo, and the average survival time is just two months. Defending on their size, location relevant to important functional areas of the brain, it can be more challenging to TRE treat. Reporter: Supporting words coming in from all over Washington. How was his spirit when you talked to him? Well, it was better than mine. Reporter: And tonight McCain is the one offering words of encourageme encouragement. He has called me three times this morning. No more woe is me, Lindsey. He is yelling at me to buck up. So I'm going to buck up. Called him three times saying toughen up. Mary joins us from capitol hill, and senator McCain is at home in Arizona after having that tumor removed and we're learning about his next steps. Reporter: We're told he is likely to go through chemotherapy and radiation, but he is eager to get back here to Washington and put that powerful voice of his back to work.

