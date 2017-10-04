Transcript for Judge shot and killed outside his home in Chicago

To the index of other news tonight. A manhunt in Chicago for the suspect who shot and killed a judge outside his home today. Chicago police say a woman stepped out of the judge's home around 5:00 A.M. And was shot in the leg after exchanging words with the gunman. She survived. Judge Raymond miles was fatally shot confronted the gunman who then fled on foot. New aerial video showing Australia's great barrier reef in grave condition tonight. Two-thirds of the largest koerl reef system is now bleached. Appearing white from the sky, drained of its color. First time bleaching has occurred in successive years. Scientists blame the bleaching on climate change. Mountain collapse caught on camera in malibu, first in small pieces and then a massive collapse on the cars parked right there at the beachside parking lot. You can hear people screaming there. No one was injured, just the cars. A pair of former presidents brought together by love of family and love of socks. President Bill Clinton tweeting an image Sunday from his visit to president George H.W. Bush in Houston. The two presidents caught up over grandkids and their love of socks. President Clinton presenting the president with socks. As far as back 2013, president Clinton tweeting #sockswag. The high school sweethearts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.