-
Now Playing: Scientists: Two-thirds of Great Barrier Reef suffering coral bleaching
-
Now Playing: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers severe coral bleaching
-
Now Playing: Family of Wisconsin man on the run speaks out
-
Now Playing: Judge shot and killed outside his home in Chicago
-
Now Playing: High school sweethearts reunited after more than 60 years
-
Now Playing: Hacked emergency sirens in Dallas raise alarm
-
Now Playing: New video shows passenger dragged off United Airlines plane
-
Now Playing: Police identify victims in California school shooting
-
Now Playing: Most coffee lovers don't know the company fueling New York and its diners
-
Now Playing: Alabama GOP calls for Gov. Bentley to resign
-
Now Playing: 2 dead in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school
-
Now Playing: 2 dead in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school, police say
-
Now Playing: Grandfather of Charleston church shooter: 'Dylann is not all bad'
-
Now Playing: Mother 'scared to death' after San Bernardino school shooting
-
Now Playing: Several gunshot victims reported at San Bernardino school
-
Now Playing: Indiana grandmother reconnects with prom date and ties the knot 64 years later
-
Now Playing: Judge shot dead outside Chicago home
-
Now Playing: Man dragged off flight after not giving up seat
-
Now Playing: Taste of freedom: wrongfully imprisoned men open NY restaurant
-
Now Playing: 3 officers assaulted, 1 held hostage in 'disturbance' at prison: Officials