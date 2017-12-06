Transcript for The jury now has the case in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

Cecilia, good to have you back tonight. Also breaking news in the Bill Cosby sex assault case. The comedian once known as America's dad, arriving at court with his wife Camille by his side. The defense taking just six minutes to make its case. Calling just one a single once. ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, bill Cosby's fate is in the hands of a jury. Earlier today, the comedian arrived at court with his wife Camille Cosby, this -- her first appearance at the trial. Mrs. Cosby, what do you want people to know about your husband? Reporter: Cosby did not take the stand, the defense calling only one witness, a police detective, and rested its case after six minutes. Inside the courtroom, Mrs. Cosby was a central figure. I think what the defense is trying to do is saying she's forgiven him, so maybe you can too. Reporter: She sat unflinchingly, showing no emotion while the defense gave a fiery closing argument. Cosby's attorney acknowledged that he was an adulterer, but arguing he was a not criminal. "Only angels are in heaven." He told jurors. At one point gesturing to Mrs. Cosby shouting, "She deserved better." When the lead defense attorney faced the jury and asked "If something like this happened to you, would you ever forget that?" A female juror sitting in the back row nodded her head in agreement across the room. Andrea constand, the woman at the heart of this trial, who accuses Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2004. Then, it was the prosecutor's turn. He told jurors that Cosby "Took what was not his," reminding them of Cosby's own words in a deposition where he admitfed to obtaining quaaludes prior to sexual encounters with women. The D.A. Told jurors that any inconsistencies in constand's statements were because she "Spent more time trying to forget what happened rather than trying to remember." Let's get to linsey Davis at R looich at the courtroom today. The jury has already started deliberating? Yes, the jury just started deliberations. This could be a very long night. If convicted Cosby faces up to ten years for each of the three counts and the d.a.'s office is already saying they would immediately ask for him to incarcerated. David. Linsey Davis standing by at that courtroom.

